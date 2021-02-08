Singing sensations Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar just dropped the teaser of their upcoming peppy number, Sona Lagda, featuring the popular Punjabi Singer Sukhe Muzical Doctorz and it's groovy to the tilt.

The singing sisters, who have gained massive popularity with their multiple independent song releases in the past look cute and sassy in the teaser.

Kakar sisters

The teaser will surely leave you grooving to the upbeat reggaeton and the singing duo's sultry moves will keep the fans wanting for more. The lyrics are fun and trendy depicting flirty, naughty chemistry between a girl and a boy, making it a perfect party number for any season.

From the teaser of the track, Sona Lagda

The sister duo Sukriti and Prakriti are definitely going to make you tap your foot to this track. Directed by Satti Dhillon, Sona Lagda is composed and written by Bharatt Saurabh and Sukhe and is all set to release on February 11, just before the Valentine's Day.