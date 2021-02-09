Singer-composer and music producer Prateek Gandhi’s latest hit will connect more with those going through separation and heartbreak. Do Hissee, that marks Gandhi’s debut as an actor in the music video, also stars award-winning actress and singer Alfeeya Donna.

The soul-stirring number featuring two grieving hearts, enduring the pain of separation, takes you on a ride reeking of heightened emotions of love, lost and heartbreak. Prateek avers, "This is my first music video as an actor. It's all about saying goodbye to the one you want to spend your life with. I really enjoyed creating this off-track genre and working on this project as the song is very close to my heart."

Gandhi has earned worked extensively in the Bollywood industry and has composed music for industry stalwarts like Benny Dayal, Ankit Tiwari, Shefali Alvares and Gurinder Seagal. As a singer, he crooned punchy Star Sports Cricket World Cup anthem ‘Tum Khelo Dum Se’ and even Hot Star’s IPL anthem. His hits till date include ‘Prem Deewani’ featuring actor Manish Goplani and based on Mirabai’s poem, three songs featuring Purva Mantri, namely ‘Raanjha Ve’, ‘Banke Patola’ and ‘Bade Kamine Ho’ which have cumulatively racked up nearly 13 million views on YouTube. Further, songs produced by him like ‘Beishqi Galliyan’ by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares, ‘Mumbai Machaand’ by the infamous Hindustani Bhau and ‘Kahi Nai Jaana’ by Lakshay Kapoor have crossed 8 Million views. His most recent single ‘Kalma’ has already crossed 2.2 million views.

Alfeeya, a go-getter at heart with careers in acting, entrepreneurship and now debuting as a singer offers, "I fell in love with this track the minute Prateek made me listen to it, as the music and lyrics touched my heart. Also, I was going through a breakup, so I could relate to it on a deeper level while recording this song as a singer."

Do Hisse is supported by a stellar team that includes Bollywood violinist Abhijeet Mazumdar, lyricist Ritika Chawla and Director Shreyansh Misra. The single is a collaborative production by AUM Studios and MCN Digital and distributed by SongDew.

Do Hisse - https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=I1zlryCzGQo