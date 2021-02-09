For singer Shashwat Sachdev, lyrics are of utmost importance. And that’s the reason he got on board popular lyricist Rakesh Kumaar aka Kumaar, to fine-tune the words of the song Machlo. The result is a complete package that appeals to the heart and soul. Shashwat, who has composed for Bollywood movies like Phillauri, Veere Di Wedding and Uri: The Surgical Strike and who has received the National Award for the Best Music Director (Background Score) for URI: The Surgical Strike, takes us through the song that is close to his heart. Excerpt:

The lyrics are catchy and the music is groovy. Tell us about these two aspects of the Machlo.

I am really happy that you find music groovy. My team that includes Romy, Amay, my backbone, really loved the music and its groove. However, a friend suggested that the lyrics needed more work, so I approached my favourite lyricist Kumaar Sir and he was delighted to contribute. For me, lyrics are very important because the first thing that the listener relates to in a song is the lyrics. The word 'Machlo' was used in one of my previous songs, Machaliya, which I had written around 10 years back.

What convinced you to join the independent music scene?

As far as Independent music is concerned, I don't think I am making music for a film or I am making music for series or Independent music. I am just making my music and for an artiste it's very important that the music can break through the multiple categories that are put in and reach its audience.

Who are the talents behind the incredible song?

The song is written by Kumaar Sir who doesn't need any introduction. He is one of the most prominent and most successful lyricists in the last two decades and I am very thankful to him. He wrote songs for Uri and in there will be many more collaborations with him. Another backbone in this project for me was Magic (Shruthi), as she consistently produces with me and works with me in the studio.

What are the future projects in Bollywood?

So, I am working on a lot of the Independent music that's expected to release in the coming months. Of course, I am very thankful of God that he has given me the opportunity to write music for films and that's my basic source of inspiration and the most important part of my visible journey right now.