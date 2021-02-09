Singer Mika Singh is all set to drop a new single titled Tere Bin Zindagi ahead of Valentine's Day.

Singer Mika Singh is all set to drop a new single titled Tere Bin Zindagi ahead of Valentine's Day. He describes the song as a romantic track that aims at celebrating love.

"It's a romantic track to celebrate love. The younger generation needs a new love anthem and I think this is it. It's extremely melodious and it has a tune which would stick by. We have shot it beautifully and the story is worth watching out," said Mika.

Tere Bin Zindagi features Simrat Kaur. The video has been directed by Vishal Desai and is produced by Kartik Dev and Gaurav Dev.