When Rebecca Black was only 13 years old, her infamous music video, Friday went viral. The singer became the subject of memes and jokes all over the internet, but the song was also everywhere. 2021 marks ten years since the song came out, yes we can't believe it either! And to celebrate the tenth anniversary, the now 23-year-old Rebecca drops a remixed version of the song Friday.

Friday Remix is produced by Dylan Brady and features new vocals by Big Freedia, 3OH!3 and Dorian Electra. The song is a bass- and synth-heavy version of the OG. The video also sees the artsite in a new look and vibe

“I’d had the idea to do this remix of Friday for years leading up to now, but honestly it was also mildly insane for me to think anyone else would want to be a part of it. As I started talking about it with other artists and producers, I couldn’t believe how stoked people were about it. I am thrilled to have some of my favorite artists (and people) as a part of this moment," Black said about the new song in a statement.

Watch the video here: