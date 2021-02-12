Chick Corea, the American jazz composer and electric keyboard pioneer, died February 9 of a rare form of cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He was 79 years old.

"I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright," read a message he left prior to his passing, which his team released in the statement.

"It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It's not only that the world needs more artists, it's also just a lot of fun."