DJ Felix who has made the city dance to his hit mixes is all set to drop his maiden Valentine’s Day release this February 14. However, the V-Day song is not the usual romantic number but one that talks about betrayal and heartbreak. Dhoka skirts around a boy who gets betrayal in love by his partner and is penned down and performed by the artist AK and produced by DJ Felix.

The party starter who is currently the resident DJ of UG Reincarnated, HHI, officially announced the release of his brand new original single on February 1 through his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Brand New Single “DHOKA” releasing on all major platforms this 14th February 2021, Coming Soon.”

Excited about the launch he avers, "I am very excited about Dhoka. A lot of hard work had gone behind the song and Ak has done an incredible job. I hope people will like it and relate to it."

Felix, who is keeping the hip hop beats in city discs alive and kicking has been reinventing himself post lockdown. During the lockdown, the mixer played live music for his patrons.