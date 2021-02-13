The pandemic has certainly left us all itching and aching to go out. For the music lovers out there, live gigging is finally here, but with social distancing and safety measures. Here are a couple of bands that are taking the stage in the coming weeks:

Skrat

Skrat is an acclaimed garage/alternative rock band hailing from Chennai that has played shows across the country. Skrat's DIY aesthetic and bedroom and garage jam style, fortified with heavy-duty riffage, receives a lot of attention. The opening act is a funk rock act No Neighbors Around.

Rs 499 upwards. February 20. Fandom At Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

FOI

Foi is an experimental-instrumental project from Bengaluru which started as a project by Sanjay Kumar whose influences have boiled down to Foi’s specific and unique sound that has developed over a decade. The show will be opened by the Corner Cafe Chronicles, an electro-rock group from Mumbai. Rs 300 upwards. March 18. Fandom At Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

No Time To Die

Bengaluru’s own No Time To Die is an event featuring Gutslit, the gigantic death/black metal band from Mumbai, thrash metal band CHAOS from Kerala, and Beyond Vengeance a five-piece metal act from Hyderabad. Rs 299 upwards. February 21. Fandom At Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Girish and the Chronicles

Girish and the Chronicles is a hard rock/melodic rock/heavy metal band based out of Bengaluru. Hailing from the state of Sikkim, India, the band has been one of the main players in the rock music scene in India for the past ten years. They will be performing their latest album Rock the Highway at Fandom At Gilly’s Redefined. Rs 499 upwards. February 27. Fandom At Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Platinum Rose

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Rainbow Rock, hosted at Hard Rock Cafe featuring the versatile six-piece ensemble Platinum Rose who will be bringing to you magical harmonies of commercial hits from pop, rock n roll, retro, jazz, reggae, and unforgettable song covers. The pop and rock group Crystal Codes will also be sharing the stage. Rs 1,000. February 14. At Hard Rock Cafe, Whitefield

Rudra Mantra Vol 1

This gig promises to be a trance music journey inspired by the elements of nature and music coming together delivering a mesmerising experience. It is hosted at the Deccan Plateau organised by Rudra Mantra Entertainment. The artiste line-up includes the likes of Mystic Traveller, Space Cruiser, Digital Hipster, Hemlock, Micro Molecule, and Surprise Act. Rs 250. February 13 and 14. Venue to be announced

Rascals of the First Order

Taking their heavy riff based sound everywhere they go, this band is known for its high-octane presence on stage. From cranking out heavy riffs with groove, they are set out to play their debut material ranging from hard rock, to funk and everything in-between. Influenced by heavy-groove based riffs and a hint of madness to their sound, standing still and watching them play isn't a part of the option. Rs 250 + upwards. .February 26. At Hard Rock Cafe, Whitefield