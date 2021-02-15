Singer Darshan Raval is all set to drop his latest single Rabba Mehar Kari on February 18. Directed by Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh, the song is penned by Youngveer. Along with Darshan Raval, the song also features Diksha Singh.

Raval’s last song Mujhe Peene Do was also a chartbuster. It crossed 47 million views in just 3 months. When Darshan was asked about the track he said,” With Rabba Mehar Kari we have tried to create the quintessential love track keeping the season of love in mind. I’m hoping people relate to the song as it’s an emotion we have all experienced. The entire team has left no stone unturned to make this a special track and I hope people will give it as much love as they have given my previous tracks.”

Rabba Mehar Kari is all set to release on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel. The song promises to be the love anthem of the season just like any other Darshan Raval song that has released around Valentine’s eve. Produced by Aditya Dev, this song is also expected to do wonders with its melody.

Darshan also wished his fans on Valentine’s Day with his look for the song and he totally looked adorable with the charming smile. The soulful song will surely leave everybody sing to its angelic music.

Many of Darshan’s songs have crossed the 100 million mark on YouTube that includes Teri Aankhon Mein, Ek Tarfa, Asal Mein, Hawa Banke, and Pehli Mohabbat.