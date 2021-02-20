Simran Choudhary who shot to fame with The Voice of India released her sophomore single Meherbaniyan today. Beautifully shot in the exotic verdant locations of Dehradun by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, the music video features Bigg Boss fame Sara Gurpal in a never seen before avatar.

Simran, 24. Who started her career by becoming the finalist of Voice of Punjab Season 6 and then the Second Runners Up of The Voice India 2019, says, "Meherbaniyan is a song that has my life into it. It's a song that describes two sides of a coin - love & betrayal. Since its label Amplify's comeback, it becomes all the more special. And I'm so happy to have such positive souls like Ankur Gupta Ji and Varun Prabhudayal Gupta Ji around who believed in my music. Varun Prabhudayal Gupta Ji has directed the video incredibly that it's a treat for viewers. Youngveer's pearls of words brought this immensely beautiful composition by Goldboy. All of us have made this with our heart and soul and I'm sure the listener would feel the emotion in it".

Talking about the shoot, the young singer says, "I have to say that I experienced what actresses go through when they shoot in cold temperatures. It was -4degrees and I was wearing a gown sitting in the bathtub, in the middle of the forest. The way the team motivated and supported me gave me all the strength. I remember how while shooting a take, all of us got emotional listening to the song and Varun Prabhudayal Gupta Ji came hugged me. Every single eye on the set was emotional. That was one moment I realised how the soul of the song is able to connect with a listener. The shots look surreal because Dehradun is so beautiful and the places we shot in were breath-taking views".

Listen to the song here: https://youtu.be/BO8bHJlJueQ