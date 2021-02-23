Electronic music duo Daft Punk have split up, the French double act announced on Monday via their publicist. The outfit released a video titled Epilogue that end with 1993-2021. The band has not given any reason for the split yet.

Formed almost 30 years ago, Daft Punk was made up of musicians Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo who were never seen without their iconic helmets. Legends of the house, techno and disco music scene the band is known for dancefloor hits such as One More Time, Harder Better Faster Stronger and Get Lucky.



Watch the video for Epilogue here: