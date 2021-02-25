Indo-American singer-songwriter Subhi who recently released her two English singles In My Way & Wake Me Up has collaborated with Goldhouse for a remix of the former song. The song is a part of her EP scheduled to release later this year.

Subhi says “I loved Goldhouse’s remix of Billie Eilish's Ocean Eyes. I played it on repeat for weeks. When I was thinking of creating a remix for In My Way, he was the first producer who came to my mind. I reached out to him and he really liked the song.” Continuing further she adds, “He transformed this chill, mellow track into an upbeat, pumped up the number. It was wonderful working with him.”

Subhi also won the Best Song of The Month contest on Song Universe for her song Better, written by Natania Lalwani and Chris G Wright. Talking about the award-winning song she offers, "I was thrilled to find out that my song 'Better' won the Best Song of the Month contest on Songwriter Universe. It's a great platform for Indie artists. Better is a love song about recognizing someone in your life who makes you a 'Better' person. Natania came up with the idea of calling the song 'Better' because the talks were all about how my husband made me 'better' both as a person and an artiste. The best relationships are the ones in which you complement one another and help each other grow. That's what 'Better' is about.” The song was released during Valentine’s Day week and Subhi hope people can appreciate the meaning behind the song and the one person who makes them a 'Better' version of themselves.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9UE-eGA_Yg&feature=youtu.be