American musicians Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak apparently spent quarantine to start a new band called Silk Sonic. The duo took to social media to announce this. The outfit will be releasing a new song in March. “We made an album!!.“Y’all get the first song next Friday 3/5!! Rocket emojis and all that!!!” .Paak said on Instagram. Mars posted, “We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday.”

Bruno Mars is known for hit songs such as 24K Magic, Versace on the Floor and Count on Me. Paak, who had performed in Benagluru a few years ago, is known for Come Down and Cut Em In. Fans are eagerly waiting for the song to release.