American rappers Doja Cat and Saweetie drop a new song today called Best Friend. The blingy video sees the duo pair up and drive around in a bejewelled Tesla, go shopping and have a sleepover. The video also starts with the duo talking about fake "woke" feminist men and their virtue signaling. The song is directed by Dave Meyers.

The lyrics go: "That’s my bestfriend she a real bad b*tch

Got her own money she don’t need n*g

On the dance floor she had two three drinks

Now she twerking she throw it out and come back in"



Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper aka Saweetie is a 27-year-old who shot to fame with the song Icy Grl. She has been dating fellow rapper Quavo for over two years now. 25-year-old Doja Cat began making and releasing music on SoundCloud as a teenager and went viral on the internet. She now has two Grammy nominations.



Watch the video for Best Friend here: