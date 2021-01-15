Guru Randhawa released his latest track, Mehendi Wale Haath on Thursday. Written by Sayeed Quadri and composed by Bekhayali creators Sachet-Parampara, the video features the singer with Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi.

"Mehendi Wale Haath will be the beginning of a new journey for me. This song is something different than my previous music, and that is what attracted me to it. I was more than happy to feature in the video, where I could be myself and in my small way show the love I have for my country," said Guru.



The singer plays an Indian Army soldier in the video who couldn't be with his love because of his duty towards the country. "For me, it was the beautiful message of the song that made an instant yes. Guru has been a wonderful co-star. He is a dear friend, and an artiste I've always admired," added Sanjana.