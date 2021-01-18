Popular TV stars Aamir Ali and Hiba Nawab will be seen together in an upcoming single Tanha Hoon sung by singer Yasser Desai. Yasser who has to his credit several Bollywood hit tracks like Makhna from Drive, Jogi and Pallo Latke from Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana and Tenu Na Bol Pawaan Main from Behen Hogi Teri, among others, will be dropping his latest track on Indie Music Label's YouTube channel on 21st January.

Yasser feels that Tanha Hoon is one of his best songs. "This track is really close to my heart and it's special in many ways. The soul of the track is really beautiful and both Aamir and Hiba have done complete justice to the video which has only elevated the song further. Anmol’s lyrics too are soothing to the ears and I hope people enjoy the track.”

Commenting on the same, Naushad Khan, MD of Indie Music Label says, "Tanha Hoon is out and out a sad romantic track and its lilting melody will appeal to the listeners. Unlike a lot of singles today, Tanha Hoon narrates a story which beautifully compliments the lyrics and the feel of the song. Both Aamir and Hiba have a strong connect with the youth of today and the situations depicted in the song are ones which everyone goes through. We believe that the audiences will definitely identify with some if not all aspects of the song and the video.”