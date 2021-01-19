Inspired by his own teen years, YouTube star CarryMinati has released a new rap single titled Vardaan. The track dishes out life lessons for young teenagers embarking on their journey as grown-ups.

Written and performed by Ajey Nagar, who is popular as CarryMinati on YouTube, the track touches upon emotions that an average teenager experiences whilst transitioning from the adolescent to the adult stage, right from seeking validation from family and peers about their choices, to sacrificing dreams and passions due to lack of access to the right kind of education and guidance.

"This track is a dedication to all the young minds out there to not pay heed to the opinions of those who don't matter. This is my story of the trials and tribulations I faced on the journey of pursuing my passion and I hope my humble effort will inspire the youth in some way," says CarryMinati about the track that has been composed by his older brother Yash Nagar aka Wily Frenzy.

Meanwhile, CarryMinati is set to enter Bollywood with a role in the Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer, MayDay. He will play a social media sensation.