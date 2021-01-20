Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to regale his fans with a new single – Saiyaan Ji that stars the gorgeous Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The song that will be dropping on January 27 also features the trending singer Neha Kakkar who has been delivering one hit after another. The song is directed by Mihir Gulati and the choreography is by Atul Jindal.

In the poster released by the singer, Nushrratt is seen wearing an asymmetrical skirt and blouse in bold prints and Honey is seen wearing a long midnight blue jacket with fur. The styling is the hard work of Mia and Rosy Ahluwalia.

Honey Singh’s last release was First Kiss which got 100m views on YouTube.