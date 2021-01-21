With over 12 million subscribers, gaming youtuber Ujjwal Chaurasia aka Techno Gamerz is an 18-year-old gaming sensation. The artiste now forays into the music industry with a debut single, Game On. The song is a collaboration with producer Sez on the Beat who has been behind hit songs such as Meri Gully Mein and Jungli Sher and is the man behind India's booming hip-hop scene.

Ujjwal started gaming at the age of 15 using his brother's smartphone. He gained a huge fan following for his GTA gameplay web-series, and his video ‘Tutorial of downloading Dragon Ball Z Xenoverse’ received 250k views within a month. The single is about this journey of his. The song has already garnered 58,81,584 views and is trending on YouTube now as well.

Watch the video here: