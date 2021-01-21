Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari represented India at the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Inaugural Ball: Breaking Barriers, one of the traditional galas held around the presidential inauguration ceremony in the US.



The Ball, held virtually on Tuesday owing to COVID-19, celebrates and honours the contribution of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities ahead of the presidential swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to media, an excited Raja Kumari said, "I am beyond honoured and grateful to be representing the Indian-American community at the AAPI inaugural ball. This election was personal for so many of us and watching Kamala Harris become the first South Asian and African American to hold the office of Vice President will be the most awe-inspiring moment...something we tell our children about."

Further stressing on how the new administration will work towards a lesser divided and more united America, Kumari added, "The Biden administration has already set the tone by celebrating diversity and cultural exchange, not only on the campaign but also on their choices for the cabinet. A lot of people want to focus on the division in the US, but I'm more inspired than ever to focus on our mutual goals for a better America. I feel proud and can resonate with this administration and am looking forward to a less divided, more united America."

The rapper performed her song NRI, which highlights the duality of being exposed to two different cultures and the irony of being made to feel alien in both.

Reflecting on her performance, she said, "Performing NRI for the AAPI ball was absolutely surreal. The song was written out of a desire to claim space that was never meant for us...and performing this song for such a momentous occasion shows just how far we have come as a culture...that a little Indian girl born in Los Angeles could grow up and pursue her dream to represent her culture and be a part of such a historic day."



(with inputs from IANS)



