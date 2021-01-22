If there was one redeeming factor about Sadak 2 that released during the pandemic, it had to be the film’s music. Scored by Jeet Gannguli, the romantic numbers were the only thing about the movie that had a repeat value. The Bengali composer made it big in Bollywood with his mellifluous composition for the superhit film Aashiqui 2 followed by Humari Adhuri Kahani, Khamoshiyan, Raaz Reboot and Sanam Re.

And now, the God-fearing musician, who trained in Western classical music with jazz guitarist Carlton Kitto, is all set with his latest score for Sujit Mondal’s Bengali film, Tumi Ashbe Bole, that had a theatrical release today. We had a chat with the music maker about the same and more. Excerpts:

Tell us a little about the idea behind the composition for Tumi Ashbe Bole?

This is a simple love story of next-door neighbours with everything about them, right from the costumes to their lifestyle is simple and ordinary. Hence, while composing for the film, I tried to retain and bring out that simplicity in the songs. The film has three songs — one romantic, one sad and another intensely romantic rock number. The first song, Ki Korey Bhule Thakbo Toke, has already become viral on YouTube.

Yeah, has to be, after all, it has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal...

Yeah. The entire song has been conceived and recorded during the lockdown period. Jubin was stuck at his Dehradun home and it is there, in the lap of nature that he recorded the song. Jubin understood and dubbed the song with my help in flat three days through countless video calls. We often say that the yesteryear star crooners were so disciplined and hardworking but I would like to say that today’s young talents are equally sincere, disciplined and hardworking if not more.

The other two songs have been sung by Shovan Ganguly and Rupam Islam...

Sovan sang the title song since I needed somebody with an earthy voice rooted in the soil of Bengal and Shovan just fitted the bill perfectly. For the rock number, of course, no one could’ve been a better choice than Rupam.

How did you tackle the lockdown period and how has the pandemic influenced your music?

I am known in the family for being a complete extrovert. The captive state initially made me depressed and melancholic. But slowly, I started adapting to the situation and, in fact, it taught me to be more self-sufficient. I also revived my reading habit.

Do you think it has broadened the scope for Indie musicians?

It’s an amazing experience that’s going on out there for a few years, now. It’s incredible that social media platforms are now making it possible for every obscure voice from remote corners of the earth to be heard and appreciated. The movement has further gained momentum in the past couple of years with new music platforms being launched and it has a huge future ahead.

Any new project?

There are a few in the pipeline including a couple of Hindi films, independent albums. There’s this Hindi web series Andhera that I just completed apart from actor Jeet’s next Bengali film Baazi.

