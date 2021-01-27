After trying his luck in the romantic genre, lyricist Deepak Jeswal has partnered with bhajan samrat Anup Jalota in the song Adheer Mann.

The devotional number is dedicated to Lord Rama and the veteran singer recorded it in an hour after hearing the track twice. As soon as the song was released on YouTube, it recorded millions of hits.

The song has a soft feel of raag bhairavi, which makes it hummable for the listeners. The music is composed by Jeswal’s frequent collaborator Arnab Chatterjee, who has used all the live instruments to make it extremely pleasant to the ears. The composition employs instruments like sitar, flute, guitar, tabla, manjeera among others.

Jeswal, who has written the lyrics besides presenting the song, always wanted to write something for Lord Ram and eventually, everything fell into place to fulfil his wish right from roping in Jalota.

He tells us, “When Arnabda suggested we record this in Anupji’s voice, by God’s grace, everything just worked on its own. So, we sent him the rough track and he loved it. Anup ji is very sweet and humble to work with. He grasps the nuances very fast. Watching him record was like being in a university. He heard the track twice; made some notes on the lyric sheet, and the third time he was in front of the microphone to record it”.

The song is also a tribute to Jeswal’s late father Ram Pal Singh Jeswal, who was very much devoted to Lord Ram. The song was categorically launched on his father’s 91st birth anniversary. “It was always meant to be a gift to my father. His birthday is on January 10th. So, when we were working on the project, I had envisaged it as a gift to my father. It’s just so unfortunate and heartbreaking that dad left us midway. And, now I am releasing the gift as a tribute. I hope papa likes it wherever he is,” Jeswal said