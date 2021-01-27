After serenading his fans with hits like Laal Bindi, Laal Chunariya, Bahana and I Love You, singer Akull’s latest romantic number is striking a chord with listeners yet again. Having Punjabi and Rajasthani musical influences in Faraar, written by Mellow D, the VYRL Original song also has modern beats. Starring Avneet Kaur the song is set in Jaipur and that gives Faraar an additional desi flavour here. Akull takes us through the song. Excerpt:

What was the idea behind Faraar?

The tune of this track struck me when I was touring abroad, and everything was put into place later. Faraar was made a year and a half back but I was looking for the right time to put this out to my fans and what better than releasing it right at the start of a new year. I made the main hook of the song in Malaysia when I was travelling for a gig in the room while we were just chilling, and we had the gig the next night and that's when I composed it. And when I came back to Bombay, while in my studio, I played it to Mellow D (lyricist)-who's written the song and he just loved the melody and immediately worked on the lyrics. And that's how the first part of Faraar was made and then, of course, we made the second half of the song later.

Give us a few details about the treatment meted out to Faraar in terms of its music.

While I was working on Faraar the thought I had in mind was to create a very ethnic-cultural tune, with a mix of two cultures because I believe music transcends boundaries and I feel Indian audiences are ready to experience and are keen to hear newer fresh sounds. So, if you see Faraar will have a lot of Punjabi and Rajasthani musical influences infused with modern beats and it added an extra charm with urban lyrics given by my dear friend MellowD. We shot this video in one of the majestic hotels of Jaipur that brings out the rich ethnic flavour of the culture that just take this song a notch higher.

How was it having Avneet Kaur on board?

It was a wonderful experience working with Avneet. The idea was to collaborate with the female lead actor, and Avneet has a great body of work. So, we just approached her and she loved the song. Also, she’s been a big fan of all my previous songs, because I've seen her vibe in ‘Laal Bindi’ and ‘I love you’ on social media. So, I knew this would eventually happen. She is very talented and picked up the story and dance very quickly that I was flabbergasted by it.

What's next?

I've been working on the next bunch of songs. One of them is releasing right after this song later this month which I have composed and produced. So yeah, that's one thing that I can talk about in my upcoming list. And then yeah, finishing the next bunch of songs and working on some great collaborations. There are a lot of new themes that I am working on and I will talk about it once something is locked and is about to release. But you will definitely see me releasing a lot of music this year.