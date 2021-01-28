Season 2 of Sounds of Society brings the story of love, transcending borders, race and colour with its sixth episode, titled Flow. Featuring Australian musician Benjamin Stanford aka Dub FX and Australian poet, rapper and art educator Sahida Apsara, the duo has orchestrated a special acoustic rendition in this set.

Curated by Laiq Qureshi in association with Society Tea and Urban Beat Project, the happily married artistes have created a seamless flow of energy that moves with intensity through a bit of beatbox and lyrical prowess.

Karan Shah, Director, Society Tea said, “Music, an integral part of our lives. It has the power of bringing together people across borders, just the way a tea does. With Sounds of Society: Season 2, we aim at bringing soulful melodies by collaborating with versatile artists. This season has an amazing line-up and is all set to brew a flavourful experience, with the aim of etching music and tea onto the hearts of our audience. We strive towards keeping this spirit of innovation alive while spreading happiness.”

A host of artistes have been featured in Sounds of Society earlier including Cian Finn, Swadesi, Naâman, Tritha Sinha, Mr. Woodnote, Ustad Dilshad Khan, Mohamad Alnuma, Raul Sengupta, DJ URI, Delhi Sultanate, Hang Massive, Delhi 2 Dublin, Vasuda Sharma, Gowri Jayakumar, Chandana Bala, Nush Lewis and more.

https://soundsofsociety.in/

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=eDhbMJ1rIbY&feature=youtu.be