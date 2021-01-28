Bollywood music composer Salim Merchant’s new song Befizool in the short film The Sniper is all about spreading peace and harmony.

Released on Republic Day on YouTube, Befizool has been composed by Sid Paul and its thought-provoking lyrics has been penned down by Charan Singh. The music video for the song and the film has been directed by Ambar Chakravarty of ‘Love Handles’ and ‘Offbeats Season 1’ fame. It’s a fitting tribute to our soldiers who stand guard at our borders facing death every day in the harshest of condition.

Speaking about the song Salim offers, “I found the song, the concept and the composition by Sid Paul very emotional and reflective of my own feelings about non-violence and peace. This song is my tribute to our nation's values, our soldiers and our desire for peace”.

The Sniper that follows the story of two soldiers, a sniper and his spotter, who find themselves caught in a huge moral dilemma in the middle of a war, is released under Offbeats Season 1 which has previously showcased hit short films like 'Station Master- Phool Kumar'(Namit Das) 'Chaddi'(Flora Saini) and 'Solo'(Nargis Nandal).

Befizool (song link) - https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=wprvZPOUato

The Sniper (shortfilm) - https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=QROfT5dT_yQ