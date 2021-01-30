For Vaniki Tyagi, a trained classical singer, acting had always been her passion All my life I was doing only "acting" but Net Pix Raw Music believed in my singing talent and granted me an opportunity to explore the singer in me. I have learnt classical music for a few years but never took it up seriously. I was nervous in the beginning but the team was encouraging and inspired me to not just record one song but a full-fledged album," shares the crooner during an interview with us. excerpts from the same:

Tell us what is that song you sang with Sonu Nigam and how did it come your way?

I happened to be there at the studio where Sonu Nigam's recording was going on and the music director asked me to sing live. I sang Aavo Ni Saiyo and he liked my voice and asked me to sing with Sonu Nigam.

How was the experience?

It was magical. He is regarded as "The God of Music". My first duet is with him and I feel I'm lucky.

Vaniki Tyagi

How difficult is it to establish oneself as an Indie singer nowadays?

It's a very tough job! To get yourself signed by a music label is not a joke. People work for years but I'm very fortunate and grateful that I got a chance to sing for a reputed music label.

Which actress do you dream of singing for?

I want to sing for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Aishwariya Rai Bachchan.

Any favourite Bolly singer?

Lata Mangeshkar is my all-time favourite, rather she is everyone's favourite.

But it's a very tricky question. I cannot have one favourite singer because Bollywood is blessed with different voices and unique textures. It depends upon the type of genre, so, it's very tough to choose one personal favourite.

Vaniki Tyagi

What are the future projects?

My future projects include a mixture of acting and music. There are a few short films, one of them is with Soni Razdhan, a few advertisements, print shoots and music videos.

How do you take care of your skin and hair?

I try to avoid using chemicals on my skin, instead, I prefer using homemade herbal ubtaans with lemon, aloe vera and gram flour. I drink lots of water. I make sure that I apply oil at night before washing my hair.

What are the beauty essentials always in your bag?

Only my hairbrush.

Vaniki Tyagi

What's your diet and fitness regimens?

I prefer to avoid junk completely and eat lots of fruits and vegetables. I love jogging and doing yoga.

How do you take care of your voice?