Singer-composer Vivek Verma to drop his latest song Tumhare Khayalon Mein this month

Singer-composer Vivek Verma believes in reinventing himself constantly and taking a deep plunge into independent music is proving to be rewarding for him in more ways than one. The Delhi boy who has contributed to films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Khiladi 786, Action Jackson and Sanam Teri Kasam avers, “Commercial music or Bollywood music has its own rewards but ever since I started doing indie music, people have started recognising my work more which has given me more conviction.”

Vivek has already released four non-filmy singles – Humsafar, Mai Aur Tu, Aashiyaana and Soneha, all romantic numbers, and this month, he is planning to drop his fifth song - Tumhare Khayalon Mein, an acoustic love ballad. The song has a fresh vibe and Vivek penned it keeping the stars, moon and an imaginary partner in mind. The song will strike a chord with those waiting for someone special in their life.

A protégé of Bollywood singer, composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya and a big fan of Sonu Nigam, Vivek got his big break with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The desire to explore his potential beyond singing made him opt for sound engineering and try his hands at composing music. And now he doesn’t just sing but writes and composes as well. During the pandemic, Vivek created a music bank and plans to launch them at regular intervals. A collaboration with hip-hop artistes is also underway. “Apart from my work with Himesh I am willing to collaborate with a few hip-hop artistes like Ikka paahji and rappers like King and R.C.R very soon,” signs off Vivek