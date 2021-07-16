The return of EDM? Swedish House Mafia is back with a new single

House music stars Swedish House Mafia is made up of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso. The EDM trio is popular for the song Don't You Worry Child, which almost defined mainstream house music for a long time. In June 2012, the group announced they would split up.

But just as the world is opening up and crowds are gathering again, the supergroup is back! The trio reunite for a single called It Gets Better. This is their first new music in almost eight years. House music and EDM fans could not be happier. The beat-driven, techno-ish number has an almost cinematic feel accompanied with a music video.

The band has also spoken about a full length album as well as future tours. Is this is return of EDM after the slow past year we have all had?

Watch the video here: