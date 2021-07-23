Actor Amardeep Phogat partners with Badshah for a new song

Actor Amardeep Phogat teams up with rap sensation Badshah and singer Bali for a new song. The track which is untitled at the moment is set in a basketball court and has been shot in Chandigarh.

The Punjab-based fitness model who features in the song, enjoyed working with Badshah and Bali and even played a friendly match post-shooting. He tells us, “It was an enthralling experience to work with Badshah in a music video. Also, to see him play with full enthusiasm gave us so much more joy on the set. We played a game of five rounds and ended up winning. I would love to work with Badshah again for his sheer energy on the set.” The release date and the title of the song are yet to be announced.

Amardeep and Badshah during a friendly basketball match

Also read: Rapper Badshah pays tribute to mothers with his new song

In the past Amardeep has collaborated with artistes like Jubin Nautiyal for the hit song Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, Nacchhatar Gill for Rooh Uthe Vaar and others. At the moment Amardeep is concentrating on doing more music videos and is waiting for the right script.