Mumbai's art-rock band Daira drops gripping new single, Mazaar

Mumbai-based art-rock band Daira has a released new single titled Mazaar, one of many standalone tracks that the Awadhi rock outfit intends to drop this year. Written and composed with Ashwin Lal, the song is a follow-up to Daira’s 2020 single Basar. 'Mazaar' in English refers to a tomb and the track encapsulates how misinformation and falsehoods can manipulate legitimate issues or trivialise them, especially in the current social climate.

“Words can make or break you. As artists, we get inspired by all the positive comments but one troll or destructive feedback hampers the self-confidence massively however much you try not to pay any heed to them,” shares vocalist and lyricist, Piyush Kapoor. Much like Daira’s earlier work, Mazaar too is socio-politically sensitive and explores how corruption steers the masses away from the bigger problems.

With this single, the band has also released its fourth official music video, interspersed with illustrations and video clips. The single has been mixed and mastered by Arsh Sharma aka FuzzCulture and is accompanied by original artwork by illustrator Shikhant Sablania.

Stream it here