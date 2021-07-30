Composer Atif Afzal creates a surreal world for Loki's finale

WITH HIS TRACK, AADHAAN Maghribi, inspired by the hymns recited in Arabian mosques, Atif Afzal aka A-Zal becomes a part of the colossal Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played in the final episode of the Tom Hiddleston-starrer web series, Loki, the track lent the enigmatic out-of-space montage a surreal feel. Though it all feels like a dream, for the 35-year-old Indian composer, who has made New York his home, this is just the beginning. We talk to Afzal, who has worked in Hollywood and Bollywood projects including Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Monsoon Shootout, Shreyas Talpade’s Baji, and CBS Network’s television shows NCIS: Los Angeles and The Twilight Zone Season 2, about the soulful track. Excerpts.

How does it feel being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Honestly, it’s hard to describe and just feels surreal. Initially, I didn’t know what the outcome would be but when I got the confirmation, it all started to feel like a dream. And though this is not the ultimate dream, it is definitely a part of the bigger dream!

You have worked with a few international projects but how did Loki happen?

While I was studying music at New York University, I interacted with several directors, film creatives, producers as well as creatives from studios and television networks. I had shared my showreel with them and they seemed very impressed and interested. One of the producers told me that finding the right project is similar to dating and it takes time to find the right match. I still remember what he said.

Tell us about the composition.

The track is like a hymn and is extremely soulful. Unlike the other Marvel films, for which I was approached for a Bollywood track, this one is totally different. It is amazing to see how Hollywood is opening up to global talents.

Are you a Marvel fan? Who is your favourite character?

Oh! I am a huge Marvel fan. I know the common ‘favourite character answer’ should be the celebrated Iron Man or Captain America, but I like Thanos. I admire this antagonists’ strength, power, dominance and unconquerable spirit.

Are there other Marvel projects in your kitty?

Yes, I am in talks for another Marvel project which has a Bollywood-style dance track. We may even see a Bollywood superstar dancing to the beats. But I can’t talk much about it at the moment.

Your upcoming projects?

I composed music and background score for Atul Kulkarni’s feature film Blackbud which was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. Also, I am in initial talks with a few production houses in India