Punjabi singer Madhav Mahajan to drop the sequel of Chann Vi Gawah

After the huge success of Chann Vi Gawah, popular Punjabi pop singer and composer Madhav Mahajan is all set to drop its sequel. And to the delight of the fans, the original cast – actor-model Angela Krislinzki and director Navjit Buttar are part of it. The song, a soft romantic number, was released in 2019 and it reached a massive 55 million views on YouTube and 200+ million hits across other platforms.

The idea struck the doctor-turned-musician when the song crossed 200 million views across all social and digital media platforms. However, he conducted various polls and interactions with his fans before finalizing the sequel. “When you get so much love and affection from everyone around, you feel like you need to give them back the same kind of love. So, I did various polls and interactions with my fans to confirm if they wanted a sequel,” informs the 27-year-old artiste acknowledging that making a sequel has its own challenges. “Making a sequel puts you under so much pressure. There’s an inevitable comparison with the previous version and then the pressure to make it feel similar but sound different. So, it took us a lot of time and effort in finalising the lyrics and composition,” says Mahajan stating that the urge of creating and learning every single day made him choose music and switch careers.

Mahajan’s passion for music found its manifestation in his music label – One Music, which was launched in 2019 and which also promotes budding talents. Post Chann Vi Gawah 2, the musician intends to release a couple of more songs. “There are a lot of songs in the pipeline like the soothing number Dobara written by Kunaal Verma. I feel so blessed to be part of that song and I’m so excited. Again, there are a few exciting collaborations with leading female singers and rappers in our industry. So, my fans can expect a lot of different genres of music from One Music in the coming year,” signs off Mahajan.

