Singer Shaan composes Dharti Ka Dil, a song launched by Bhamla Foundation and Hungama to mark World Environment Day. The anthem, supported by the UN Environment Programme and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, highlights the importance of ecosystem restoration.

While Swanand Kirkire has penned the lyrics, the video is choreographed by Shiamak Davar and features Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Maniesh Paul, Swanand Kirkire, along with Adnan Sami, B Praak, Palak Muchhal, Richa Sharma, Salim Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan and Shweta Mohan, who have also sung the anthem.

Also, personalities like Ali Fazal, Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta, Faye D'Souza, Kunal Rawal, Luke Coutinho, Manish Malhotra, Neha Kakkar, Prasoon Joshi, Richa Chadda, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Sonu Sood, Sophie Choudry, Sunil Shetty, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh have extended their support to the campaign.

“As humans, it is important for us to respect the environment and value everything that we get from the earth. Thoughtless actions have severely damaged the ecosystem in many parts of the country and the world. It is now our responsibility to work towards rectifying the damage already done and pledge towards building a better tomorrow. I am extremely glad to be associated with Bhamla Foundation and Hungama again, and draw attention to a cause as important as this,” says Shaan.

The song is now available on Hungama Music, Hungama Play, Hungama Artist Aloud, Bollywood Hungama’s YouTube channel and all partner networks.