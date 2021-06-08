When two extremely talented people from the music industry unite, magic happens and that’s what happened when singer Jonita Gandhi and music director Amit Trivedi came together for a new-age romantic single titled Tu Kabhi Kabhi.

Accompanied by an animated video that gives the song a fun and feel-good vibe, it highlights the subtle message of being kind to each other as we all adjust to spending more time with our loved ones at home. Jonita and Amit are known for collaborations like Sacchi Mohabbat from Manmarziyaan and Sayaani from Padman, and this new song is quite an organic follow up of their previous collab.

Talking about working with Amit on this new single, Jonita, who paved her journey from self-shot YouTube videos in her hometown in Canada to international recognition with award-winning Bollywood songs shares, “Amit and I share a great rapport. We’ve performed live together for years and I’ve also sung a few playback songs for him. Every time we get into the studio together, it’s always really fun! Tu Kabhi Kabhi is part of an independent album by Amit called Songs of Love. I’m happy he thought of me to sing this song with him”

She further adds, “The audio for the entire album was released together and the team started rolling out the videos one by one so each video would get enough attention. We were already getting really nice feedback about the audio and although we weren’t sure if the video was going to be possible or not because of scheduling and also due to covid, we found a nice workaround by doing this animation.”

