Renowned international DJ and musician, Akash Ernest aka Johnnie Ernest, who has released his songs internationally is finally launching his first track with an Indian music label. The song titled Falling is an ode to his mother and with this, the party starter kicks off his musical journey in the Indian industry.

Johnnie is highly inspired by Hardwell and tells us that he is following in his footsteps. He avers, "Meeting Hardwell for both two times gave me the courage to take up performing live as an art form. Hardwell keeps his crowd engaged and I learnt that skill from having attended his two concerts and also working closely with his production crew. I got to travel and perform abroad in various countries following his footsteps."

The song features the music producer’s signature notes and will be available on all leading platforms.