Music composer and songwriter Jubin Mitra’s Tum Mile is the melody we needed to ward off the gloominess overshadowing all our lives. Dropped recently, the soothing guitar riffs of the number will make you sit back and relax and play on nostalgia. Lending voice to Tum Mile is singer Gurujeet Singh, the popular and talented young singer from Kolkata. It is Gurujeet’s first Hindi song where he is featured along with his co-star, Saumya S. "I loved working with Jubin Mitra da and his team. I feel glad that I got a golden opportunity to act as well as sing in the song. The song has added an extra milestone to my music career," said Gurujeet.

Tum Mile is a new age song that has beautifully amalgamated the music of late aught years in Kolkata along with a musical nostalgia that has been a part of the city of joy always. Jubin has managed to tug the strings of the hearts of music lovers of Kolkata, old and young alike. Pijush Chakraborty deserves credit for the beautifully arranged and mixed song along with teammates Sourya Mukherjee, Ayan Mitra and Kriti Das.

Jubin said, "While arranging this composition last-minute changes with the lyrics and quick adaptation by Gurujeet was commendable. Gurujeet was very comfortable with my lyrics and composition and even more excited to venture into the 90s touch leading new age sound."

