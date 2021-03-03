For over a week rapper Badshah and Shehnaaz Gill have been teasing their fans with snapshots of their upcoming song and the wait is finally over.

Badshah shared the poster of the song Fly, with the release date. The song drops on March 5. Fly, produced by Sony Music is a collaboration between the Bigg Boss 13 fame Gill, Badshah and Uchana Amit. In the poster the three artiste are seen posing on a red motor vehicle amidst the snow-clad locale. This is Uchana’s second collaboration with Badshah, his was last seen in Top Tucker that hit 10 million views.

This will be Gill’s big collaboration, though she has had a number of music video releases post her Bigg Boss stint, including Shona Shona sung by Neha Kakkar and starring Siddharth Shukla along with Gill. It became a chartbuster.