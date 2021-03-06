Jayanta Roy, a medical practitioner by profession and musician by passion, writes in both Hindi and Bengali. His love song O Bandhobi struck a chord with young and old and Sobari Kichu golpo thake took up unsaid and forgotten stories of our lives. The talented lyricist and composer takes us through his latest Hindi number Tere Bina Ye Dil. Excerpts:

Tell us about the song and its music.

My upcoming song Tere Bina Ye Dil is a duet romantic number. More than ten musicians worked hard on the project. I have composed the song and did the music production with the assistance of my team. Antarip and Debostuti have sung it beautifully.

What convinced you to take out a song?

Along with perusing medical profession, taking music as a career was somewhat difficult in the initial days but I have managed to stay afloat and follow my passion without compromising on my professional career. I released my first Hindi number 'Dil Kyun' from Hindustan Records which was sung by Sundeep Gosswami (well known for composing Barish Lete Aana by Darshan Raval). Then I signed in with Times Music as they wanted to release my song 'Sobari Kichu Golpo Thake' for which I got a good response from people and other musicians. They also released a Hindi single 'Kyun Door Hai' which was penned by me. Thereafter they opened their Bengali section Times Music Bangla from which they published my song 'O Bandhobi' which was composed and written by me and sung by Rupak Tiary. This song got a huge response from West Bengal as well as Bangladesh.

What’s next after this?

There are a number of Hindi songs in the upcoming list of 2021 including songs with Arnab da. Also, I am in talks for Bollywood films and web series. I also have plans of starting a record label company. For the Covid-19 pandemic, our releases were paused for a long period. As the situation is much settled now, we are planning for releases. Let's wait for future updates.