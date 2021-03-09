Aaryan Banthia, guitarist and composer, leans towards progressive rock and his latest number Shades of Spring displays his acumen in the genre. The song that also features Sambit Chatterjee on the drums and has been recorded at The Bombay Gramaphone Company studios. The song also blends notes of Hindustani classical music with the riffs of the guitar and here the young singer takes us through the song which is close to his heart and which was released on Basant Panchami. Excerpts:

This symphony of classical and Western music is not uncommon. Tell us more about the idea behind Shades of Spring and how have you tried to depict the season with your musical notes?

The idea for this song came to me when I was doing my riyaaz (music practice) while practicing Raag Basant which is a raag about the spring season. I was instantly inspired to write a song surrounding the essence of the spring season. Hence, I released the song around Basant Panchami because it embraces the colours, sights, sounds, and smells of the season. The song is a combination of 'Progressive Rock and Fusion’ and aptly lets me explore the melodies of my guitar to bring the true essence of the spring season - new hopes, aspirations, renewal and growth. Also, so far I have explored rock ballad, country pop etc., this time around I wanted to add more to the range I have to offer.

Is this the first time you have attempted this?

Yes this is my first attempt at something so different and unique. I have been trying to explore more with my guitar skills to showcase to my fans my versatility. Also, I love to challenge myself and see how I can push myself further. This song felt like the perfect stepping stone for it.

Tell us more about the drummer in the video?

The drummer is Sambit Chatterjee. After I finished with the composition, recording and adding guitar elements to the song that is when I connected with Sambit and added drums for the rhythm section of the song.

What's next after this?

I have a couple of new interesting albums and something more exciting cooking up, that I am really excited about and will be announcing more about that soon.