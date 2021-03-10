Spacejams (R) will be a part of the Milkman showcase at this week's Out of Office session

L.A Bar & Kitchen has introduced a fortnightly curated showcase to explore the diverse underground scene in the country. Out of Office, powered by entertainment company Krunk and Dance or Die is the after-dark session featuring uninterrupted sound, technique and dance by homegrown electronica acts.

The last Out of Office that took place on February 26 gig saw names like Mumbai techno/acid producer Rafiki aka Sohail Arora, R&B/alternative act Ambika Nayak who also goes by her moniker Kayan and city-based DJ Tushar Bagla aka PhreshPrince.

The March 12 session is set to feature acts from the Milkman Party Series, Mumbai-based electronica artiste Spacejams aka Yohann Jamsandekar and DJ Jai Anand. This week's show will also see a set by DJ Bedroom or Rishit Kapoor.

Date: March 12

Venue: L.A Bar & Kitchen

Time: 9 pm - 2 pm (limited capacity, masks are mandatory)