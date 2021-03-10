We have all danced to Nick Kukreja’s track Paa Lawanga and Tenu Desseya in the past. And to the delight of his fans, the singer-composer dropped another groovy track Jaaga Raata Nu, earlier this week. The foot-tapping romantic track released on TM Music’s official YouTube channel.

Nicks, who has previously worked with artistes like Armaan Malik, Arko Pravo Mukherjee and Shaan to name a few, believes this is definitely a song that the youth will instantly connect with. The singer wanted a song that will strike a chord with his listeners and those who have heard ‘Jaaga Raata Nu’ vouch for its groovy beats and lyrics which are easy on the ears.

The song features contemporary Punjabi vocals and upbeat music, making it the perfect peppy romantic number that is bound to resonate with one and all. Interestingly, the music video of the song is in an animated 2D format. It follows the story of Dev and Ahuti, two childhood friends who are inseparable until Ahuti leaves the country for graduation. It’s when you are away from someone, you miss them the most.

Commenting on his upcoming track, Nicks says, "Jaaga Raata Nu is one of the toughest songs I have ever made. I cannot wait to perform it on stage with Fardeen, Siddharth, Japji & Naman who made the song all the more happening. I have got great support from Jeet Rana and Shashwat Dwivedi who have penned the song beautifully and it’s turned out just the way we had envisioned it. I’m really grateful that TM Music is releasing the track as it is one of the premier platforms for independent music and artists. I still remember sending the track to them and after a couple of months I got a call from Sunny M.R. and it was a surreal moment. I’m glad that we are working together and I hope this is one of many such associations in the future."