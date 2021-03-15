Popular music composer Gourov Dasgupta who has co-composed songs for films like Dus Kahaniyaa, Kaabil, Mubaraka and Total Dhamaal among others, is all set to release his new single Saiyonnee. The song features Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Khuda Hafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in this love ballad that marks Gourov’s return as a solo composer after 5 years.





“Saiyonnee is a beautiful love song that is bound to strike a chord with the audiences. Its soulful lyrics penned by Sameer Anjaan coupled with Yasser Desai’s soothing vocals make it a track that has all the makings of a chartbuster,” avers Dasgupta.



Commenting on ‘Saiyonnee’ being special to him in more ways than one, Gourov says, “Saiyonnee marks my return as a solo composer after 5 years. I’m excited as well as nervous but the track has come out just the way we had envisioned it. The video directed by Kookie Gulati is a visual treat and I’m sure people will enjoy it. Since the song is so dear to me, I’m dedicating it to my daughter Vedika.”



Saiyonnee will be released by Sony Music India and is slated to release on 17th March. Apart from the single, Gourov is also looking forward to the release of ‘Chehre’ and ‘Big Bull’, both the films have tracks composed by him and are scheduled to release on April 9th.