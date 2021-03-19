Celebrated music director Jatin Pandit who is known for timeless chartbusters like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Fanaa, Hum Tum, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, amongst others making our growing up years magical and musical has ventured into independent music. The veteran musician launched his first non-film single today titled Dhadakte Rehna, a romantic ballad that guarantees to win your heart over with its lilting melody.



Speaking about the song he says, ‘It was so that I was waiting for some people to join me in my studio, I just picked my guitar and this hook line started flowing through me. I instantly recorded the tune and was completely enjoying this creation. My son Raahul Jatin heard the composition and loved it. The song started growing on us, that’s when Raahul suggested that I should record this and release it as an independent single. I'm glad that all aspects worked out despite the COVID-19 situation, and now we are going to release it. Singles these days are dominated by dance/party beats, I have tried something new with this song and I am hopeful my fans will like it.”



Jatin’s beautiful and intriguing melody, touching lyrics and his soulful vocals, will most likely remind you of times you have fallen in love. Like all classic love songs from Pehla Nasha to Tujhe Dekha to Tum Paas Aaye to Chand Sifarish, Dhadakte Rehna is a beautiful successor to this chain - a treat for all ages of music lovers. The music video has been directed by Harper Gahunia in the beautiful locales of Pacific coast California, featuring charming Raahul Jatin and Jessica Lopez.

Hear it: (7) Dhadakte Rehna | Jatin Pandit | Original Song | Harper Gahunia | Raahul Jatin | Jessica Lopez - YouTube