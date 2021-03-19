One of the strongest teams in one-of-a-kind music reality show, Indian Pro Music League (IPML), the Bengal Tigers has been winning hearts on the screen with their jaw-dropping performances. Full of enthusiasm and passion, the singing sensations made way to the city and promised to win the trophy.



Ananya Birla’s team led by the immensely popular singer Shaan and the supremely talented Akriti Kakkar also include talent powerhouses like Rituraj Mohanty and the debutant Mismi Bose. The latest addition to the team is popular playback singer Nikhita Gandhi who has been roped in as the team's all-rounder. No wonder it is one of the strongest teams of IPML.



Sharing his excitement Shaan avers, “It is a different feeling every time I come to Kolkata. Even though I’m not born here but it will always be home for me. The audience, the people, the vibe, everything is very welcoming. I hope our people keep supporting Bengal Tigers in the Indian Pro Music League and we can take the trophy home.” Co-captain Akriti Kakkar pitched in, “I’m always very happy visiting Kolkata. The entire team is very happy and excited about this visit as we are looking forward to connecting with our audience and people supporting us. All I can say is that I am really happy that I represent Bengal Tigers in the IPML.”