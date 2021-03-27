Actor Alexx O’Nell who was recently seen in the film Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor is showcasing his musical side once again with Twenty Days. Earlier Alexx had released Still on My Mind during the lockdown followed by A Bhagwad Gita, post his Aarya stint. And as promised, he is back with another number that adds to his growing discography.

Releasing on April 2, the song follows the deliberations of a man struggling with whether or not to reveal his feelings to his former love when she returns in twenty days, after a year apart. The high emotional quotient coupled with soul-stirring lyrics and beautiful melodies is bound to strike a chord with audiences. In contrast to his first two singles, this track is heavily orchestral in parts, with intricate and layered string sections, while incorporating Alexx’s signature driving acoustic guitar and prominent vocal harmony.

Commenting on the single Alexx says, “Of all my songs, Twenty Days is possibly the closest to my heart - the track and video convey the emotions just as I felt them while composing it, and the credit for that goes to an amazing team including Bharat Goel, Debarpito Saha, and Shama Sikander here in India, and Ben Hillier in the UK. I’m equal parts nervous and excited, but I can’t wait for ‘Twenty Days’ to be out and I sincerely hope that people will connect with it.”

The music video of the song will release on April 2 on Alexx’s official YouTube channel AlexxONellMusic, and the audio on all major streaming platforms worldwide.