DJ Tanishq who has serenaded party hoppers with his infectious mixes luring them to the dance floor is set to drop his debut single Falling.

Produced by Zee Music, the song is a pop track, influenced by modern-day electric guitar intro with super catchy vocal melody and hook that'll make you sing the song again and again. Johnnie Ernest & Viberay add their flair to the song with their ingenious beats.

The 23-year-old Nagpur boy is the first Indian to release on Hexagon Records by Don Diablo and with this track, he is scaling his musical journey quite impressively. His last release 'Don't Say Goodbye' has been making waves on Instagram Reels and being played on various radio shows supported by big DJs and being played in clubs from around the world. He also hints at an entire album ahead this year, which surely we can't wait for.