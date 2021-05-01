Padma Shri Aruna Sairam, the renowned Carnatic vocalist and Vice Chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, will be conducting a MasterClass this evening hosted by SaPa India (The Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts).

Sairam was the first South Indian classical vocalist to perform at the BBC proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 116 years, and she is also the first Carnatic musician to perform in the Oud Festival of Israel (Jerusalem). This evening she conducts a virtual class for Carnatic vocalists and she tells us more on what to expect:

What is the agenda for the Masterclass?

I have tremendous respect for the wonderful work done by SaPa India (The Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts), Ambi and Bindu Subramaniam, the two brilliant young individuals who are working towards preserving the Indian classical music and with this aim they have started SaPa Foundation and they are reaching out to so many children. When they invited me to do this Masterclass, there is no way that I would not participate because I am also getting a chance to be a part of this wonderful space of spreading the joy of music to ever so many individuals.

What areas of Carnatic Music will be covered and highlighted?

Voice culture (training) for Carnatic music, how to construct a concert, how does one engage with the audience, how does one retain ones creativity and originality and identity while collaborating with musicians from other styles and forms of music.

How have virtual sessions changed the interaction between the teacher and students particularly the Indian classical music trainees?

Today virtual session have indeed changed the way in which we interact with each other but on the other hand what one misses out on i sthe personal, physical presence and actual face to face vibrations between students and the teacher. But whichever part of the world the students are, they can connect with the teacher and benefit from that knowledge.

Do you think online classes work better vis-a-vis offline sessions?

Well, each one has its own advantages. Online is necessary to establish a personal connection between student & teacher and offline could be supplementary. In these days of COVID time, since no physical contact is possible, online classes a boon if they were no facility, no internet, no technology there would be no contact with the teacher at all. So it is indeed a blessing.

What do you want students to take away from this Masterclass?

The aim is, whoever attends the masterclass session should leave with more love for music and Carnatic music and the session should fill them with positivity and appreciation for this great art form.



Rs. 1,199. Tonight, 8 pm. On https://sapaindia.com/ aruna-sairam-masterclass