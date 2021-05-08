Bebe Rexha opened about her battle with bipolar disorder, and claims to be in a better place despite her struggle with the condition.

Popstar Bebe Rexha has opened about her battle with bipolar disorder, and she claims to be in a better place despite her struggle with the condition. The 31-year-old singer has also found a way to deal with the issue through her music.

"Sometimes putting it in a song normalises it for me. It's just my truth," she said.

In fact, she made a reference to her mental health in the Travis Barker-featuring track Break My Heart Myself in the new album Better Mistakes.

"I've learned that you have to be your own cheerleader. I wish I would've known that 10 years ago," the Grammy-nominated singer opened up about her condition to a magazine.



She shared that she manages her mental health issue with medication and therapy. The singer added: "It's a part of me I am constantly dealing with. It's tough."

Her family and boyfriend Keyan Safyari have been a source of support, she said, adding: "I'm in such a better place in my life. I feel so much more free and at peace."

Bebe first revealed her struggle with bipolar disorder in April 2019.