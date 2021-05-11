Afsana Khan who has sung hit numbers like Titliaan, Jaani ve Jaani and Chandigarh Shehar is all set to drop a new Hindi single - Saazish. The soul-stirring track will be releasing on 12th May on ii music’s official Youtube channel.

The mellifluous singer tells us, “Saazish is extremely close to my heart since it’s my first Hindi song. I’m thankful to the entire team and I’m glad that the song is releasing on ii music label and they have been such a joy to work with. When artistes and labels are on the same page, great music is inevitable. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to be with me while coming out with my Hindi single. I can’t wait to see how the audiences respond to it.”

Saazish promises to be a track that will strike a chord with everyone due to its relatable premise and soulful music. The song captures the pain that one experiences after being betrayed by loved ones. It has been beautifully composed by TeeKay and skilfully penned by Raja Sharma. The video on the other hand follows the story of a girl who has been pushed into flesh trade by her partner. It perfectly captures the pain and angst the protagonist goes through and the twist makes the song more endearing. The song features Sawan Rupowali, Rahul Jaittly and Preeto Sawhney while it has been directed by Pramod Sharma Rana who happens to be lyricist Raja Sharma’s elder brother.