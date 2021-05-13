Delhi-based music composers and mix-master engineers Jay Rana and Skopos dropped a new EP – Magic & Pasta which is uplifting souls with its upbeat music and fresh tunes. The English album on Paradigm Records, is for all moods and occasions and consists of four songs featuring artistes like Akanksha Sethi, Mayank Mittal and Vinod Arora. We got in touch with the music heads to know more about the album. Excerpts:

Magic and Pasta, that's an interesting title. Tell us about the backstory.

It is indeed..thank you! Well, the three of us (Apramjeet Singh Lamba of Paradigm Records and us) were on a zoom call, trying to figure out the name of the EP, which was the hardest part. The idea of the whole EP was to spread positivity through it and provide the listeners with a very soothing and wholesome experience. It started mostly with cliched names like - "Life In A New Day”. That did not work with the vision of the EP because it felt like the title should do justice to the idea of the EP itself. While still being on the call, scrolling through a lot of ideas on the internet, a quote by The Italian Film Director Federico Fellini crossed us which said, “Life is a combination of Magic and Pasta”. That just clicked instantly and brought smiles to everyone's faces. Magic & Pasta did have a good ring to it. Something about it seemed satisfactory. Given the circumstances back then (and still today), people can use some good music, some good food (pasta), and some magic.



What led to the collaboration?

Our connection with music goes back to 2019 when we all connected through an event in Delhi. The past experiences, music, and the current scenario, the vibe, and the collective vision clicked itself amongst the three. Later having to exchange some demos in 2020, led to the creation of Magic & Pasta. This big project being our first collaboration with each other speaks gravity about our friendship. Later that year, while working on the tracks, Lakshay got Akanksha on board for Summer Evening and Jay got Mayank and Vinod (both from Kapow!) onboard for Taste Me and Crossfire. The rest is history.

Tell us in detail about the four tracks and their music.



Kicking things off with ‘Wake Up’, the first song of the EP, it dives right into an upbeat melody that sets the tone for the day. A cup of coffee in your hand with sleep in your eyes will make you dance the morning blues away. A combination of warm guitar melody and uplifting piano, ‘Wake Up’ is the song to start your day with, a groovy number to tap your feet on.



The second track of the EP takes the baton from ‘Wake Up’ to a plunge into the depths of sorrow. Summer Evening ft. Akanksha Sethi, much like the title suggests, combines the two human tragedies- sorrow and hope - into an artful call for the lover inside and outside us. A track that challenges the listener to reflect on the things that slip away from us and an ode to the stubbornness of hope, Summer Evening is a collaboration of sounds and moods, set off by a combination of guitar and drums.



The third track is a groovy number with flirtatious overtones. The opening notes of Taste Me ft. Mayank Mittal begins with piano, seamlessly blending drums and a saxophone solo, together in a sensuous dance, perfect for the young and the beautiful. The video for the track is much the same; there’s a guy; there’s a girl in between dancing bodies, trapped in a chase. The thrill of the chase drives them towards each other over and over and over, an inability to resist.



The last track of Magic & Pasta, promises an epic end on the figurative battleground. ‘Crossfire ft. Vinod Arora, as the word promises, is a clash of sounds between the producers with beats as their weapons. With the literal use of guitar, piano, choir, and saxophone, this track offers its listeners a view into the minds of the producers as they display their creative outlets, with something for everyone.

Every start has an end, and the same goes for the EP. With this track comes the end of the promised magical journey, with more to come. ‘Crossfire’ is the final chapter, and what an ending it is indeed. The opening notes begin soft and smooth, melding into a combination of saxophone and drums that gets the energy pumping.

What's next after this?

What’s next you ask? With Apram’s foundation of Paradigm Records, there’s always something in the pipeline. Paradigm Records being the home label for Jay and Skopos, there is always scope for more. Apram has founded a brilliant platform for upcoming musicians and with his knowledge, skills, and years of experience in the industry, the journey is full of surprises. Stay tuned for more, is what’s next!

Taste Me (Jay Rana & Skopos ft. Mayank): https://youtu.be/AgNnETgzOg0